Quebec Conservative Leader Duhaime won't rule out building wall along U.S.-Quebec border
The leader of the Quebec Conservative Party said Tuesday he's "not into building walls" but at the same time doesn't want to rule out putting one up along the U.S.-Quebec border to quell the influx of asylum seekers.
Éric Duhaime was faced with questions from reporters after media reports pointed out he had advocated for the construction of a border wall — so much so that he wrote he had purportedly consulted a contractor to get an estimate: about $53,000 in fencing per kilometre, he wrote in a Facebook post from 2017.
"If illegal immigration continues, serious consideration should be given to building a wall between Canada and the United Sates," wrote Duhaime, who, at the time, was a columnist and radio host.
Now the leader of a party that is gaining more popularity in the provincial election campaign, Duhaime said Quebec needs to take a stronger stance against the federal government to stop the thousands of "illegal immigrants" from flooding into the province through Roxham Road, an unofficial crossing near the Quebec-New York border
When asked Tuesday about his border wall remarks, Duhaime said, "we should not exclude any option to make sure that we're standing against Ottawa and telling the federal government that this is not acceptable. Quebec is not going to let in more illegal immigrants to come in than legal immigrants."
He explained a wall would not be his first option. "What I'm saying is that we need to make sure that we have all the resources to make a strong stand. And the first option is to have a coalition of parties because all the parties in Quebec agree that we need to control better our immigration. So we should work together and that should be the first option," he added.
LEGAULT'S 'TRUMP' COMPARISON 'COMPLETELY FALSE'
Days earlier, Francois Legault, leader of the Coalition avenir Quebec (CAQ) party, had compared Duhaime to former U.S. President Donald Trump for his criticisms of the incumbent premier's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and the province's strict public health measures.
Duhaime published his pro-wall remarks on Facebook in the months after the 2016 U.S. election that handed a victory to Trump, whose hallmark campaign promise was a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border following his controversial comments about Mexican immigrants.
Duhaime suggested it was not a fair comparison for Legault to make.
"Mr. Legault had tried to compare me to Donald Trump and it was not even on that issue, by the way, when he was comparing me to Trump. I think the comparison is completely false and our problem had nothing to do — we have a smuggling of immigration right now. There's a problem and we need to fix it," he told reporters.
Throughout the campaign, his party has pledged to close down Roxham Road, arguing that both Ottawa and Quebec have failed to show any leadership on the popular border crossing where more than 19,000 people have entered since the start of the year. Duhaime has also promised to gradually reduce immigration targets and, if elected, would select new immigrants based on western values, focused on those who have an ability to integrate to Quebec culture and language.
Radio-Canada reported on Tuesday that Roxham Road, which surged in popularity in 2017 after the U.S. presidential election, has cost the federal government about half a billion dollars in public funds, paid directly to suppliers and to reimburse costs incurred by the Quebec government.
Meanwhile, the number of asylum seekers at formal border crossings in Canada have surged to record levels since the federal government started tracking them in 2017. Figures provided from the Royal Canadian Mounted Police to Reuters stated that in the first eight months of 2022, the RCMP intercepted 23,358 asylum seekers crossing into Canada at unofficial entry points.
Montreal Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
WATCH LIVE | Ian just shy of a Category 5 hurricane as it nears Florida
Hurricane Ian rapidly intensified off Florida's southwest coast Wednesday morning, gaining top winds of 250 kph, just shy of the most dangerous Category 5 status. Damaging winds and rain lashed the state's heavily populated Gulf Coast, with the Naples to Sarasota region at 'highest risk' of a devastating storm surge.
Satellite images capture dramatic erosion on P.E.I.'s coastline and damage to sand dunes
As scientists and environmental experts assess the damage left by Fiona, one of the Maritimes' essential ecosystems was severely hit and it could potentially take up to a decade to recover.
Feds tell Canadian hockey players with KHL teams in Russia, Belarus to get out
Canadians continue to play hockey for Kontinental Hockey League teams in Russia and Belarus despite the Canadian government’s warning to get out of those countries.
Entire island of Cuba without power after Hurricane Ian hammers grid
Hurricane Ian knocked out power across all of Cuba and devastated some of the country's most important tobacco farms Tuesday when it slammed into the island's western tip as a major hurricane.
What to watch out for before buying an orange shirt ahead of the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation
For those looking to buy an orange shirt ahead of Orange Shirt Day on Sept. 30, Indigenous designers are asking the public to make sure their purchase is actually going towards supporting the cause.
Truth or bluff? Why Putin's nuclear warnings have the West worried
President Vladimir Putin's latest warning that he is ready to use nuclear weapons to defend Russia amid the war in Ukraine has made a troubling question much more urgent: Is the former KGB spy bluffing?
How hard is it to cheat at a chess tournament? Experts weigh in amid Carlsen, Niemann scandal
While experts say it would be 'extremely difficult' to cheat at a high-level chess tournament, it has happened before.
Canada to close borders to dogs from more than 100 countries over rabies concerns
Federal authorities are set to close Canada's borders Wednesday to commercial dogs, including ones being put up for sale or adoption, from more than 100 countries deemed to be at high risk for canine rabies.
Russia prepares to annex occupied areas of Ukraine despite outcry
Russia is poised to formally annex areas of Ukraine where it has military control after referendums there reportedly endorsed Moscow's rule.
Toronto
-
Ontario needs 15K more health-care workers to maintain current level of care, union says
Roughly 15,000 healthcare workers and 500 paramedics must be hired this year alone to maintain current patient care and service levels at hospitals across the GTA, says a union representing frontline healthcare workers.
-
Toronto Blue Jays' Alek Manoah awarded $100K 'sportsmanship sponsorship' for defending teammate online
After standing up for his teammate following a bout of online bullying, Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Alek Manoah has been awarded Dove Men+Care's first 'sponsorship for sportsmanship.' Of the interaction, Manoah said he 'meant it from the heart.'
-
Are you getting double charged on your PRESTO card? Here's why
Metrolinx is warning PRESTO card users they could be charged twice if they aren't careful.
Atlantic
-
Satellite images capture dramatic erosion on P.E.I.'s coastline and damage to sand dunes
As scientists and environmental experts assess the damage left by Fiona, one of the Maritimes' essential ecosystems was severely hit and it could potentially take up to a decade to recover.
-
Trudeau says stronger infrastructure needed after inspecting Fiona damage
Justin Trudeau travelled Tuesday to Nova Scotia and P.E.I., where he pledged to find ways to build more resilient infrastructure after inspecting the extensive damage caused by post-tropical storm Fiona.
-
Code Orange cleared at P.E.I. hospital following multiple carbon monoxide poisonings
A hospital in Charlottetown, P.E.I., has responded to several carbon monoxide poisonings in relation to an outside generator.
London
-
Voters never gonna give him up? Can Van Meerbergen 'Rickroll' to re-election?
Fair tactics, dirty politics or just an election prank? Ward 10 incumbent Paul Van Meerbergen confirms that he no longer controls the website address listed on some of his election signs.
-
Drivers complaining about bike-safe intersections get no sympathy from council
They may frustrate some drivers, but there’s no slowing the installation of more intersections with cement curbs that protect cyclists. On Tuesday, Councillor Michael van Holst’s push to consider alternative designs fell flat.
-
Weapon seized in Woodstock, Ont.
A Woodstock man is facing criminal charge after a shooting investigation.
Northern Ontario
-
Shelter in place continues on Manitoulin Island, schools taking mental health day
As a shelter in place advisory continues in Wiikwemkoong Unceded Territory on Manitoulin Island due to an 'armed and dangerous' man, students are being given the day off from school Wednesday.
-
Shelter in place in Wiikwemkoong due to armed and dangerous person, schools dismissed
Despite an emergency alert by Ontario Provincial Police asking people in Wiikwemkoong on Manitoulin Island to shelter in place due to an 'armed and dangerous person' Tuesday afternoon, the school board has deemed it 'safe enough for regular dismissal.'
-
Northern Ont. residential school survivor to throw first pitch at Blue Jays game Friday
As part of National Day for Truth and Reconciliation on Friday, Dolores Naponse will throw the first pitch when the Toronto Blue Jays take on the Boston Red Sox.
Calgary
-
'Are you going to get this man any help?': Video inside Alberta clinic shows man on floor
A video, taken of a man lying on the floor of a Lethbridge, Alta., health clinic has some wondering about the condition of the province's health care system.
-
Shooting in southwest Calgary sends 1 to hospital
Calgary police are investigating after a shooting in the southwest on Tuesday.
-
Alberta's electric system restored after temporary switch to emergency power reserves
The Alberta Electric System Operator triggered a grid alert early Tuesday evening, switching to its emergency reserves for several hours.
Kitchener
-
Controversial Blair warehouse will be Amazon fulfillment centre
Amazon has confirmed it’s behind the controversial warehouse project being built in the Village of Blair.
-
Former Schwaben Club in Kitchener selected as new emergency shelter location
The former Schwaben Club site in Kitchener has been selected as a new emergency shelter location for people experiencing homelessness.
-
Cambridge repeals heritage designation of former Preston Springs property
Another step has been taken toward a new future for the former Preston Springs property.
Vancouver
-
Ward system becoming more likely for Vancouver
Vancouver is the only major Canadian city without a ward system, but that may not be the case for long after two of the leading mayoral candidates advocated for a change.
-
Business improvement group calls for aid while more Vancouver stores deal with broken windows
At a time when more shops are dealing with broken windows in Vancouver, a group representing business improvement associations across B.C. is calling on the province to do more to help.
-
Leaked chat logs show OneCity volunteer brainstorming ways to discredit political rivals
A Vancouver political party has parted ways with a volunteer after chat logs emerged showing him brainstorming ways to spread rumours and innuendo about people he views as political opponents.
Edmonton
-
'Help me,' man killed by Edmonton LRT screamed: witness
An Edmonton woman says she heard someone calling for help moments before a man was killed by an LRT train in Edmonton on Monday.
-
'A bad idea': Road safety concerns after Alberta cuts 2nd test for new drivers
Michele Dimitrisin has been driving on a graduated driver's license (GDL) for five years, and even though a government "red tape" slash announced Tuesday benefits her, she's a little worried about potential impacts.
-
Enbridge sells minority stake in 7 pipelines to Indigenous communities
Enbridge Inc. has signed a deal to sell a minority stake in seven pipelines in the Athabasca region of northern Alberta to a group of 23 First Nation and Métis communities for $1.12 billion.
Windsor
-
Former CS Wind building sold, again
The former CS-Wind manufacturing building has changed hands — again.
-
A little more rain for Windsor-Essex before a sunny weekend
The cold and wet weather continues in Windsor-Essex on Wednesday before sunshine reappears on Friday.
-
Police confirm elderly man in wheelchair dies following crash
Windsor police say a pedestrian has died of his injuries after being struck by a vehicle on Tecumseh Road East.
Regina
-
109th Grey Cup game officially sold out
The 109th Grey Cup game that will be played at Mosaic Stadium on Nov. 20 is officially sold out.
-
Regina resident frustrated with delays in sidewalk repair caused by project backlog
A Regina resident is expressing frustrations about a city repair project on his property that has been ongoing for the past year.
-
Feds tell Canadian hockey players with KHL teams in Russia, Belarus to get out
Canadians continue to play hockey for Kontinental Hockey League teams in Russia and Belarus despite the Canadian government’s warning to get out of those countries.
Ottawa
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | What's open and closed in Ottawa on the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation
CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at what's open and closed in Ottawa on for the National Day of Truth and Reconciliation, Sept. 30, 2022.
-
Major retailers call for tax refund for international tourists
A group of major Canadian retailers is asking the federal government to re-implement a Visitor Tax Refund in an effort to boost tourism and invigorate the Canadian economy.
-
WATCH LIVE
WATCH LIVE | Ian just shy of a Category 5 hurricane as it nears Florida
Hurricane Ian rapidly intensified off Florida's southwest coast Wednesday morning, gaining top winds of 250 kph, just shy of the most dangerous Category 5 status. Damaging winds and rain lashed the state's heavily populated Gulf Coast, with the Naples to Sarasota region at 'highest risk' of a devastating storm surge.
Saskatoon
-
Woman facing murder charge previously killed 2 Saskatoon teens while driving stolen truck
A 29-year-old woman charged with murder in the presumed death of a missing Saskatoon woman was also responsible for the deaths of two teens in 2014.
-
Saskatoon sees 'significant increase' in ER visits due to kids' respiratory issues
According to the province's health authority, more kids are ending up in the emergency room due to respiratory issues compared to the same period last year.
-
Saskatoon to offer 3 different sizes of waste bins to residents
City council has approved a plan that will see three different waste bin sizes — all offered at a three different price points.