Anglade calls for immediate removal of Boulet as minister

Liberal leader Dominique Anglade feels Jean Boulet can no longer remain Minister of Immigration, Employment, Labour and Social Solidarity because of his comments on immigration.

Boulet, who is the CAQ candidate in Trois-Rivières, but still minister for the duration of the election campaign, must leave his position immediately, she said Thursday.

The opinion comes after Boulet said during a debate in Trois-Rivières that "80% of immigrants go to Montreal, do not work, do not speak French or do not adhere to the values of Quebec society."

On Wednesday, he apologized, but outgoing Premier François Legault "disqualified" him as immigration minister, without removing him from office.

Legault himself added to that on Wednesday, saying it would be "suicidal" for the Quebec nation to welcome more than 50,000 immigrants a year.

"What we saw yesterday, once again, is the DNA of the Coalition Avenir Québec, which is a DNA of division," said Anglade in a news scrum in Sherbrooke.

According to her, never in the recent history of Quebec have such inflammatory remarks been made. On Thursday, the Conservative leader Eric Duhaime asked that Boulet withdraw his candidacy in Trois-Rivières.