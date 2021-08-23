MONTREAL -- An eight-year-old boy, as well as four adults, were injured in a shooting in Contrecoeur, a small municipality in Quebec's Montérégie region.

According to Quebec provincial police, the incident happened at 7:30 p.m. Sunday when a suspect opened fire at a vehicle located at the corner of des Pervenches Street and des Pivoines Street.

Following the shooting, officers say the 37-year-old suspect fled the scene and hid in a private residence. He was arrested at 3 a.m. Monday.

The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) says the boy, who was standing outside a nearby home at the time of the shooting, is expected to recover from his injuries.

The driver of the alleged targetted vehicle was badly injured and three others suffered less serious injuries.

Investigators say they plan to meet with the suspect in order to question him.