MONTREAL -- Montreal firefighters descended to the scene of a dangerous dumpster fire in Rosemont-La Petite-Patrie early Wednesday morning.

Officials received a call at 3:15 a.m. that the blaze had begun outside 1451 Beaubien East, a three-story commercial building.

(Photo: Cosmo Santamaria)

The garbage fire spread into the building, breaking windows and triggering two alarms.

75 firefighters arrived on the scene to quell the flames. No injuries were reported.

(Photo: Cosmo Santamaria)

The grocery store on the first level sustained fire and water damage, as well as the office on the floor above.

Police aided firefighters to erect a barricade around the area, which has since been cleared.

Investigators are looking into the cause of the fire.