$70 million up for grabs in Tuesday's Lotto Max jackpot
Published Tuesday, February 25, 2020 7:24AM EST
MONTREAL -- For the second time in less than two months, a jackpot of $70 million will be at stake in the Lotto Max lottery draw on Tuesday.
This comes after a $65 million prize put into play last Friday was not won.
In addition to the jackpot, Tuesday's Lotto Max draw will offer 20 prizes of $1 million.
When a previous jackpot of $70 million was won on Jan. 7 in Ontario, 25 prizes of $1 million each were also given out, including nine in Quebec.
Since that big win, the total value of sales in Canada had exceeded $88 million, according to Loto-Quebec.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 25, 2020.