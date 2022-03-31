Quebec police seize 3D printed guns, arrest two after raids

FILE photo of fabricated guns. (AP Photo/Haven Daley,File) FILE photo of fabricated guns. (AP Photo/Haven Daley,File)

Heavy fighting rages near Kyiv as Russia appears to regroup

Heavy fighting raged on the outskirts of Kyiv and other zones Thursday amid indications the Kremlin is using talk of de-escalation as cover while regrouping and resupplying its forces and redeploying them for a stepped-up offensive in eastern Ukraine.

A soldier poses for the picture in Kyiv, Ukraine, March 30, 2022, while standing guard amid the destruction. (AP Photo/Rodrigo Abd)

Feds spent more than $600K hiring influencers in 2021

In 2021 the Canadian government turned to social media influencers to promote federal initiatives on multiple occasions, from the COVID-19 vaccine rollout to Winterlude 'staycations,' spending more than $600,000 in the process, according to a CTV News analysis.

CTV NEWS IN ROME | Here are two times a pope has apologized in recent history

After past apologies to Irish children and Indigenous peoples in South America for suffering at the hands of the Catholic Church, some are hopeful that Pope Francis may offer an official apology to survivors of Canada’s residential schools.

