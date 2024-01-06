MONTREAL
Montreal

    • 5-year-old boy dies days after apartment fire in Hampstead, Que.

    FILE PHOTO (Daniel J. Rowe/CTV News Montreal) FILE PHOTO (Daniel J. Rowe/CTV News Montreal)

    A five-year-old boy died earlier this week following a New Year's Eve apartment fire in the Montreal area.

    His father, 36, remains in critical condition.

    On Dec. 31, authorities were called to a three-alarm fire on Côte-Saint-Luc Road near Hingston Avenue in Hampstead, west of Montreal.

    The boy and his father were rescued from the flames and rushed to hospital, where the former succumbed to his injuries on Jan. 3, Montreal police have since confirmed.  

    Quebec has seen multiple deadly house fires in recent days. 

    On Friday, a couple in their 70s were killed in Rawdon. That same day, a 91-year-old man and 46-year-old woman were killed by a blaze in Boisbriand.  

