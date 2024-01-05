MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Man, 91, and woman, 46, dead after house fire in Boisbriand

    A fire in Boisbriand, Que. claimed the lives of a man, 91, and woman, 46, on Jan. 5, 2024. (Angela McKenzie/CTV News) A fire in Boisbriand, Que. claimed the lives of a man, 91, and woman, 46, on Jan. 5, 2024. (Angela McKenzie/CTV News)

    A second deadly fire within 12 hours in Quebec has claimed the life of two more people.

    Police in Therese-de Blainville (RIPTB) are investigating the cause of a fatal residential fire in Boisbriand, just north of Montreal.

    The RIPTB reported that an 8:30 a.m. 911 call on Friday reported heavy smoke coming from a house on Beth-Halevy Street.

    "The fire was quickly brought under control by the fire service and may have been accidental in origin," said RIPTB inspector Karine Desaulniers.

    Firefighters on the scene were told that two people, a 91-year-old man and a 46-year-old woman, were inside.

    Both were taken to a hospital, and were pronounced dead.

    "Our investigators and fire scene technician will try to determine this in the next few hours," said Desaulniers. 

    It is the second deadly fire where two people died in Quebec on Friday.

    Firefighters found the lifeless bodies of two people after a house fire in Rawdon, Que. in the early morning hours. The investigation into the causes of that fire is ongoing.

