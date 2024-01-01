MONTREAL
Montreal

    • Father and son in critical condition after Hampstead fire

    Montreal police cruiser. (Daniel J. Rowe/CTV News) Montreal police cruiser. (Daniel J. Rowe/CTV News)

    A five-year-old boy and his 36-year-old father are in critical condition after a fire in an apartment building in Hampstead, west of Montreal.

    A 911 call was placed at 10:10 p.m. Sunday about the three-alarm fire on Côte-Saint-Luc Road near Hingston Avenue.

    When firefighters arrived on site, they located and rescued the two victims, who were then rushed to hospital.

    "The father and the son are in critical condition, and we fear for their lives," said Caroline Chèvrefils, a spokesperson with Montreal police. "It seems this fire would be accidental."

    It took over two hours to bring the fire under control.

    The building has been evacuated, and an investigation is underway.

