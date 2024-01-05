2 dead after house fire in Rawdon, Que.

Two people are dead after a house fire in the municipality of Rawdon, about an hour north of Montreal.

Quebec provincial police (SQ) said a 911 caller said her house was on fire just before 1:30 a.m. on Friday.

When police officers arrived on the scene, they were unable to get inside the residence on Rectory Garden Street due to the flames, SQ spokesperson Eloise Cossette said.

Firefighters soon arrived to put out the blaze.

"Firefighters found two bodies inside the residence and they were dead," said Cossette.

Police are not able to formally identify either person.

"The two persons who were living in the house were a man and a woman, so we believe it could be them," said Cossette.

Fire scene experts from the SQ's major crimes unit are investigating what may have caused the fire.