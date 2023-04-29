5 stations on Montreal's blue line metro will be closed Sunday

Those planning on taking the Montreal metro on Sunday should avoid the majority of the blue line stations, as they will be closed.

The STM (Societe de transport de Montreal) said that between 5:30 a.m. and 7 p.m., the Acadie, Outremont, Édouard-Montpetit, Université-de-Montréal, and Côte-des-Neiges stations will be closed and the Snowdon station will be open for the orange line only.

Crews will be installing two elevators, two fair collection turnstiles and expanding the entrance at the Édouard-Montpetit station to make the stations more accessible.

The blue line will continue to run between the Jean-Talon and Parc stations, and shuttle buses will run every 15 minutes along the line during the closure.

The Montreal metro blue line.