An anonymous donor is offering a reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of a man accused of armed robbery.

There is a Canada-wide warrant out for Eric Demers, 40, for allegedly committing a robbery at Maisonneuve-Rosemont hospital o n Oct. 16, 2017.

Two other suspects were arrested earlier this year.

Montreal police said that on the morning in question, Demers and two other men approached an employee in the hospital and stole a bag with about $15,000.

When a security guard intervened, the robbers pointed handguns at the employee and the guard.

Two suspects fled on a bicycle.

Police arrested Gerard Menard in a matter of minutes, but Demers remains at large.

Police believe Demers also played a role in the theft of more than $5,000 from Café Navaro on Beaubien St. on June 22. Claude Joly, 59, has been arrested in connection with that crime.

The reward notice says anyone who spots Demers should not approach him and instead should call 911 immediately.

Anyone with information that can help investigators find the suspect is urged to call Info-Crime Montreal at 514-393-1133 or online.

The information will be treated anonymously and confidentially.

The reward expires on June 13, 2018.