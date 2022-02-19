Police are investigating two suspicious deaths in Dunham, in the Eastern Townships.

The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) confirmed Saturday morning the death of two people discovered late Friday afternoon inside a residence on Lasnier St.

The police had received a call around 5:15 p.m. concerning a person in crisis, reported Sergeant Hélène St-Pierre Friday evening, spokesperson for the Sûreté du Québec.

"When the police arrived, two people were found unconscious. We are talking about a man in his sixties and a woman in her fifties. Unfortunately, they were found dead," said another spokeswoman for the SQ, Sergeant Marythé Bolduc, on Saturday morning.

The hypothesis of a murder followed by a suicide has not been ruled out by police.

The crime scene was secured and forensic identification technicians were still on site overnight.

— This report was first published in French by The Canadian Press on Feb. 19, 2022.