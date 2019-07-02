

CTV Montreal staff





Several people were hurt by a fire that broke out Monday evening in Montreal.

The fire started at 9:15 p.m. in a home on LaJeunesse St. north of the Metropolitan and people inside immediately called 9-1-1.

Firefighters worked hard in the heat to put out the flames, and one of them had to be taken to hospital to be treated for heat exhaustion.

At least one person was treated at the scene for smoke inhalation but all have since recovered.

Damage to the building is extensive.

Firefighters could not determine the cause of the fire and so Montreal's Arson squad will conduct an investigation.