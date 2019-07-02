Featured Video
4-alarm fire in Montreal injures several
Firefighters worked hard in the heat to put out the flames, and one of them had to be taken to hospital to be treated for heat exhaustion. (CTV Montreal/Stephane Gregoire)
CTV Montreal staff
Published Tuesday, July 2, 2019 7:34AM EDT
Several people were hurt by a fire that broke out Monday evening in Montreal.
The fire started at 9:15 p.m. in a home on LaJeunesse St. north of the Metropolitan and people inside immediately called 9-1-1.
Firefighters worked hard in the heat to put out the flames, and one of them had to be taken to hospital to be treated for heat exhaustion.
At least one person was treated at the scene for smoke inhalation but all have since recovered.
Damage to the building is extensive.
Firefighters could not determine the cause of the fire and so Montreal's Arson squad will conduct an investigation.
Latest Montreal News
- 4-alarm fire in Montreal injures several
- Montreal helps dozens of families with nowhere to go on Moving Day
- Dog euthanized after biting child
- Ormstown community comes together to transform Alzheimer's patients residence
- Thousands turn up for annual Canada Day Parade as new citizens take oath in Old Port