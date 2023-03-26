33,000 Hydro-Quebec customers without power Sunday morning

Over 33,000 Hydro-Quebec customers were without power as of 7:20 a.m. Sunday.

The Montérégie and Lanaudière regions were the most affected, with 58 outages in the former and 36 in the latter, for a total of 23,183 households without electricity.

There was only one outage in Montreal Sunday morning, affecting 35 customers.

Several outages began shortly after midnight due to equipment failures. It's not clear if they were caused by Saturday's snowy and rainy conditions.

A snowfall warning is in effect for Quebec City and surrounding areas Sunday.

Montreal is expected to see periods of rain with a high of 6 C, washing away the previous day's slushy snow.

With files from The Canadian Press.