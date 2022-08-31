300 apartments evacuated after electric vehicle catches fire in Quebec City

The residents of 300 apartments were forced to evacuate after an electric vehicle caught fire in the building's underground garage. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez) The residents of 300 apartments were forced to evacuate after an electric vehicle caught fire in the building's underground garage. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Toronto

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon