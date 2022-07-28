3 shootings in Montreal leave 2 dead and 2 seriously injured
Two people are dead and two others are seriously injured after three shootings in three hours on the Island of Montreal.
At 11 p.m. Wednesday, Montreal police (SPVM) were alerted to a conflict involving several people in Pointe-Saint-Charles.
Upon arrival at the scene, officers found two wounded young men, aged 18 and 20, at the intersection of Dick-Irvin Street and Ash Avenue, near Le Ber Park.
"They were transported to hospital and we fear for their lives," said Mariane Allaire Morin, a spokesperson with Montreal police.
Investigators found several shell casings near a daycare and several residential buildings.
No arrests have been made.
A little while later, at 12:15 a.m., officers were called to a shooting on the corner of Dollard Avenue and de Saguenay Street in LaSalle.
According to police, a person in a moving vehicle opened fire toward an establishment.
"There were no victims in this incident and no suspects have been arrested," said Allaire Morin. "At least one firearm impact was found on the building."
A few hours later, at 2 a.m., police were called to Montreal West, where a third shooting occurred.
Police say the driver of a car was hit by several gunshots from an unknown location near Ronald and Avon streets.
Upon arrival at the scene, officers located the driver, an 18-year-old man, who was declared dead onsite.
The passenger, 17, was transported to hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.
"A third person fled the vehicle on foot," said Allaire Morin. "A possible suspect was arrested near the site. They will be met by investigators."
Security perimeters have been set up at the scenes of all three shootings to allow investigators, the canine unit and forensic technicians to canvass the areas.
