3 arrested in Kahnawake in connection with Quebec homicide

Quebec provincial police (Surete du Quebec - SQ). FILE PHOTO (Daniel J. Rowe/CTV News) Quebec provincial police (Surete du Quebec - SQ). FILE PHOTO (Daniel J. Rowe/CTV News)

Montreal Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Grocery executives in Ottawa for meeting with Freeland, Champagne on food prices

The heads of Canada's largest grocery chains are in Ottawa for a hastily called meeting with two top cabinet ministers to discuss the federal Liberal government's demand for the grocers to come up with a plan to 'stabilize' prices. CTV News was on-scene as the grocery executives and ministers arrived for their sit-down. Here's what they had to say.

Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland arrives for a meeting on the growing cost of food with grocery and supermarket CEOs in Ottawa, Sept. 18, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Toronto

Atlantic

London

Northern Ontario

Calgary

Kitchener

Vancouver

Edmonton

Windsor

Regina

Ottawa

Saskatoon

Stay Connected

Follow CTV News