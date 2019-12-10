QUEBEC CITY -- Christian-Amisi Amuli, 28, is scheduled to appear in Quebec City court Tuesday to face 36 charges of alleged sex crimes against minors.

Quebec City police say they expect he will be charged with luring, procuring and sexual assault.

The force says its investigation into Amuli started last April after seven underage girls filed reports about incidents that allegedly occurred between January 2016 and August 2019.

The Sûreté du Québec (SQ) worked with Quebec City police to arrest Amuli.

