

CTV Montreal





Brace yourselves and prepare accordingly: a heavy pile of snow is on its way.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for parts of Quebec - rain will turn to snow late Monday, with total estimated dumping of 15-25 cm expected between Monday night and Wednesday.

A snowfall warning is in effect for the Greater Montreal Area, including Laval and the South Shore.

Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult in some areas, Environment Canada warns, saying that it could cause significant delays during rush hour traffic.

And that’s not all – winter is just getting started, and it’s forecasted to be a tough one.

Quebec's winter season will be one of below-average temperatures, but with less snowfall than years prior, according to the Weather Network.

The 2019 "Winter Snapshot," released Monday, says that Eastern Canada - from Ontario to the Atlantic provinces - will experience a seasonal cold snap after the new year.

While weather in December and January will be milder, according to experts, February will be the ideal time to escape to a warmer climate.

And while Quebec is "likely to be spared a good deal of major snowstorms," overall, Montreal can expect a total of 210 cm of snow to fall throughout the season.

It's a decrease from last year when the city was blanketed with 40 cm more than the projected average.