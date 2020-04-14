MONTREAL -- There are now 218 people who have died of COVID-19 in Montreal, public health authorities announced Tuesday, as confirmed cases in the city reached 6,628.

There have now been outbreaks of COVID-19 detected in 55 of the 294 CHSLDs - long-term care centres for seniors - in the city, authorities reported.

Authorities had not reported the COVID-19 statistics for Montreal over the Easter long weekend.

Cote-des-Neiges-Notre-Dame-de-Grace, the most populous borough in the city continues to have the most confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 640.

But neighbouring Cote-Saint-Luc remains the borough with the highest incidence of COVID-19, with just over 832 cases per 100,000 residents.

People between the ages 40 and 49 account for the most confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Montreal, with 1,153, edging out people aged 80 or older, with 1137.

However, people aged 80 and older have far and away the highest incidence of COVID-19 cases in the city, with just over 1,125 cases per 100,000 residents.

Earlier Tuesday, the City of Montreal announced it will be extending its state of emergency until Saturday (April 18).

You can see a breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Montreal by region and age group below.