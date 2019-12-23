MONTREAL -- It's often said that politics is a popularity contest, and a new poll is providing some insight into who Quebecers feel are winning that particular contest - and who are proving to be more polarizing than popular.

A Leger poll commissioned by Le Devoir asked Quebecers if they held a positive or negative view of 65 Quebec politicians.

According to Leger, these are the 10 politicians who elicited the most positive response in Quebec:

Quebec Premier Francois Legault (63 per cent) Quebec City Mayor Regis Labeaume (55) Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante (50) NDP leader Jagmeet Singh (50) CAQ MNA Marguerite Blais (49) Quebec solidaire MNA Manon Masse (46) CAQ MNA Francois Paradis (43) Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (43) Bloc Quebecois leader Yves-Francois Blanchet (42) NDG-Westmount MP and federal Liberal minister Marc Garneau (42)

And these are the 10 who respondents regarded most negatively:

Outgoing Conservative Party leader Andrew Scheer (64 per cent) Liberal MNA Gaetan Barrette (63) Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (51) Quebec solidaire MNA Catherine Dorion (38) Quebec solidaire Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois (34) Ahuntsic-Cartierville MP and federal Liberal minister Melanie Joly (32) Quebec solidaire MNA Manon Masse (32) Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante (28) Quebec Premier Francois Legault (25) Liberal MNA Dominique Anglade (24)

Leger than used the difference between a politician's positive and negative ratings to create what it called an "appreciation score."

According to that appreciation score, these are 10 most highly regarded politicians in Quebec:

CAQ MNA Marguerite Blais (38 per cent) Quebec Premier Francois Legault (37) Quebec City Mayor Regis Labeaume (35) Parti Quebecois MNA Veronique Hivon (33) Bloc Quebecois leader Yves-Francois Blanchet (30) NDP leader Jagmeet Singh (29) CAQ MNA and Quebec Justice Minister Sonia Lebel) CAQ MNA Francois Paradis (29) Parti Quebecois MNA Pascal Berube (26) NDG-Westmount MP and federal Liberal minister Marc Garneau (22)

Leger says the poll of 1010 Quebecers was conducted Dec. 13 to Dec. 16 and has a margin of error of 3.1 per cent 19 times out of 20.