These are the 10 most (and least) popular politicians in Quebec, according a new poll
Quebec Premier Francois Legault
MONTREAL -- It's often said that politics is a popularity contest, and a new poll is providing some insight into who Quebecers feel are winning that particular contest - and who are proving to be more polarizing than popular.
A Leger poll commissioned by Le Devoir asked Quebecers if they held a positive or negative view of 65 Quebec politicians.
According to Leger, these are the 10 politicians who elicited the most positive response in Quebec:
- Quebec Premier Francois Legault (63 per cent)
- Quebec City Mayor Regis Labeaume (55)
- Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante (50)
- NDP leader Jagmeet Singh (50)
- CAQ MNA Marguerite Blais (49)
- Quebec solidaire MNA Manon Masse (46)
- CAQ MNA Francois Paradis (43)
- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (43)
- Bloc Quebecois leader Yves-Francois Blanchet (42)
- NDG-Westmount MP and federal Liberal minister Marc Garneau (42)
And these are the 10 who respondents regarded most negatively:
- Outgoing Conservative Party leader Andrew Scheer (64 per cent)
- Liberal MNA Gaetan Barrette (63)
- Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (51)
- Quebec solidaire MNA Catherine Dorion (38)
- Quebec solidaire Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois (34)
- Ahuntsic-Cartierville MP and federal Liberal minister Melanie Joly (32)
- Quebec solidaire MNA Manon Masse (32)
- Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante (28)
- Quebec Premier Francois Legault (25)
- Liberal MNA Dominique Anglade (24)
Leger than used the difference between a politician's positive and negative ratings to create what it called an "appreciation score."
According to that appreciation score, these are 10 most highly regarded politicians in Quebec:
- CAQ MNA Marguerite Blais (38 per cent)
- Quebec Premier Francois Legault (37)
- Quebec City Mayor Regis Labeaume (35)
- Parti Quebecois MNA Veronique Hivon (33)
- Bloc Quebecois leader Yves-Francois Blanchet (30)
- NDP leader Jagmeet Singh (29)
- CAQ MNA and Quebec Justice Minister Sonia Lebel)
- CAQ MNA Francois Paradis (29)
- Parti Quebecois MNA Pascal Berube (26)
- NDG-Westmount MP and federal Liberal minister Marc Garneau (22)
Leger says the poll of 1010 Quebecers was conducted Dec. 13 to Dec. 16 and has a margin of error of 3.1 per cent 19 times out of 20.