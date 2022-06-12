2 weekend pool incidents leave one child dead, another in critical condition

Two separate pool incidents in Quebec have left one child dead and another in critical condition within the span of just a day.

On Sunday afternoon, a five-year-old boy fell into the backyard pool at his home in Repentigny, Que.

According to local police (SPVR), the child was underwater for about 20 minutes.

He is currently fighting for his life in hospital.

The pool's water was "black and muddy," according to SPVR spokesperson Bruno Marier, which meant the child was difficult to find.

When first responders arrived, two neighbours were already in the water trying to locate him.

The child was eventually retrieved by a police officer from the deep end.

Police said Sunday evening they're still waiting for news of his condition.

The day before, a four-year-old boy from St-Lambert, in Greater Montreal, was found unconscious in his family's backyard pool.

He was pronounced dead in hospital.

Longueuil police (SPAL) said the family's pool was fenced, and it's currently unclear how the child got in.

'IT CAN HAPPEN IN 15 TO 20 SECONDS'

With pools starting to open for summer, the Quebec Lifesaving Society is cautioning guardians to be extra vigilant, especially when it comes to young children.

Society director Raynal Hawkins says children should always be closely supervised while near bodies of water.

"With toddlers in can happen in 15 to 20 seconds, it's silent," he said.

He said caretakers should keep their young children within arm's reach.

"It's like crossing the street. You always want to take the kids by the hand. This is the same reality with the backyard pool."

With files from The Canadian Press and CTV's Touria Izri.