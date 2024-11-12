This black Labrador is providing comfort and calm to students at Springdale Elementary School

Scully is the newest classmate at Springdale Elementary School in Dollard-des-Ormeaux who appears to be getting passing grades.

The black Labrador is completing her first semester comforting students and staff.

"All the teachers are happy to see her," said teacher Anne Chandonnet.

Before the school year began, Principal Brian Swirsky sent out an email asking if Scully could join the student body.

"All of our parent community was told and no one came back with any concerns and with our staff. We have two staff members that said if Scully was on a leash in the building, then they're OK with it," he said.

"So I always wanted to be respectful and make everybody feel safe and secure in a school."

Swirsky said Scully helps lower student stress levels and anxiety.

"She's a very interesting dog. And when I’m upset, she senses that and I know it," said Grade 6 student Ariana Van Der Wee.

Chandonnet adds that a calm pet offers positive energy during busy days of learning.

"Scully gives them lots of attention, lots of calm. She's very calm. She's very kind and she doesn't judge. She's there to give them attention that maybe … they're not getting," she said.

Grade 5 student Atticus Kuhnreich added: "She has very soft fur. It's very comforting. Just happy to pet her."

Scully visits the classrooms and is always available — no appointment necessary.

"If students need to self-regulate, they will come and just spend some time with Scully so some just sit down next to her and just pat her," Swirsky said.

Despite every once in a while getting caught sleeping in class, Scully's first semester is already a success.