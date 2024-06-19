2 people stabbed near Laval Metro station; police investigating

Two people were sent to hospital Wednesday evening after they were stabbed near the Cartier Metro station in Laval, police say.

Police say they received a 911 call at around 7:15 p.m. and that the victims are believed to be men in their 20s.

The STM reported shortly after 8 p.m. that no trains were stopping at the Cartier station.

A Laval police spokesperson did not have any further details as the investigation is ongoing.