MONTREAL
Montreal

    • 2 people stabbed near Laval Metro station; police investigating

    File photo. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File) File photo. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)
    Share

    Two people were sent to hospital Wednesday evening after they were stabbed near the Cartier Metro station in Laval, police say.

    Police say they received a 911 call at around 7:15 p.m. and that the victims are believed to be men in their 20s.

    The STM reported shortly after 8 p.m. that no trains were stopping at the Cartier station. 

    A Laval police spokesperson did not have any further details as the investigation is ongoing. 

    Montreal Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News