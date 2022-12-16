2 Montreal children die from Strep A as public health urges doctors to be vigilant

Two children in Montreal have died due to complications with Strep A infection as cases of the illness are on the rise, the city's public health department said Friday.

Public health has recorded four cases of group A streptococcal infections (iGAS) among young children since mid-November.

"In comparison, during this same period in 2017-2021, there were 0 to 1 cases of invasive infections among Montreal children," Montreal public health said in a news release.

Public health said earlier this month it was keeping a close eye on the progression of cases in the city following a spike in deaths in the U.K. The BBC reported in December that the infection had claimed the lives of 15 children since Sept. 9.

An additional four children have died, U.K. media reported Thursday.

The rise in cases is becoming a global phenomenon, with the World Health Organization reporting at least five countries monitoring an increase in children in recent weeks.

With the deaths in Montreal, public health is urging health professionals to be vigilant for any signs of symptoms in children.

Strep A is a common bacterium found around the world, but it's the invasive strain of Strep A that has doctors on alert because once it gets into the bloodstream it can progress rapidly and cause life-threatening sepsis and damage multiple organs.

Severe symptoms can include fever, significant discomfort, severe pain in the infected area with redness or blueness that spreads, pneumonia, and blood infection.

The infection can be treated with antibiotics, such as penicillin or amoxicillin. Patients with a recent respiratory infection, such as RSV, are considered to be among the people more at risk for Strep A.

This is a developing story. More to come.