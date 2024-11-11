2 cars set on fire in Montreal’s RDP neighbourhood

Two vehicles were set on fire late Sunday night into Monday morning in Montreal’s east end Rivière-des-Prairies neighbourhood.

Montreal police (SPVM) received two 911 calls, one at 11:45 p.m. and one at 1:30 a.m. about the fires.

The first vehicle was parked on Jules Helbronner Street.

“When firefighters arrived onsite, there were some citizens who already controlled the fire,” said Jean-Pierre Brabant, a spokesperson with Montreal police. “One incendiary device was located inside the vehicle.”

He adds that witnesses told officers that they saw a suspect set the fire before leaving in an unknown direction.

Brabant notes the vehicle suffered considerable damages but there were no reported injuries.

The second fire was on 5th Avenue.

“When the fire department was able to control the fire, they were able to find at least one incendiary object on the scene,” said Brabant.

The vehicle is a total loss, but there were no reported injuries.

The two cars are being towed for analysis, and the files have been transferred to the Montreal police arson squad.