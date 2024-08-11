2 arrested, tear gas deployed and Starbucks windows smashed during protest in Montreal Village

Two men were arrested, tear gas was deployed and windows were smashed at a Starbucks when protesters staged a march in Montreal's Village on Saturday night.

Montreal police (SPVM) reported that the march organized by Rad Pride (Radical Pride) started at 9:30 p.m. and ended after 11 p.m.

Marchers walked along Ste. Catherine Street East between Beaudry Street and Papineau Avenue during the height of Montreal Pride week, celebrating the city's LGBTQ2S+ community.

A Starbucks was targetted on Aug. 10, 2024 after marchers in Montreal's Village staged a protest during the height of Montreal Pride week. (Daniel J. Rowe, CTV News)

SPVM spokesperson Veronique Dubuc confirmed that a 29-year-old man was arrested for armed assault on a police officer and a 26-year-old man was arrested for assault on a police officer.

Both men were released on promises to appear in court.

Neither officer was injured.

Dubuc added that police deployed tear gas on some of the marchers.

There were no arrests made for the vandalism caused to the Starbucks and other businesses, but those acts are being investigated, Dubuc said.

No protesters or other citizens were injured, according to police.

Dubuc added that there will be an increased police presence on Sunday for the Montreal Pride parade.

Montreal police (SPVM) patrol the Village area the morning after a protest resulted in vandalism to some local businesses. (Daniel J. Rowe, CTV News)