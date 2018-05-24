

CTV Montreal





A 19-year-old cyclist lost his life after colliding with a school bus on Thursday in Terrebonne, Lanaudière.

The accident occurred at approximately 7:15 a.m. at the intersection of Rodrigue Boulevard and Angélique Street.

The young man was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Initial evidence suggests that the collision would have occurred when the cyclist failed to make a mandatory stop, but the investigation must still validate this scenario.

As of Thursday afternoon, police were unable to determine whether the accident was attributable maneuver, or if the cyclist was unwell or experiencing equipment problems at the time of the collision.

No passengers were on the bus at the time of the incident.