18-wheeler crash closes highway east of Montreal
A truck rolled onto its side attempting to enter Highway 640 and spilled its load across the road.
Published Monday, February 18, 2019 11:10AM EST
Last Updated Monday, February 18, 2019 11:27AM EST
Police closed Highway 640 east of Montreal on Monday morning when a tractor-trailer crashed.
The heavy vehicle was making its way up an entrance ramp when it rolled over, spilling its load across the highway.
The crash happened on Highway 640 in the cloverleaf with Highway 40. Drivers heading north were diverted to Highway 40 east until the vehicle could be removed and its load was cleaned up.
Emergency officials could not say if the truck driver was hurt.