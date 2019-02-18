

CTV Montreal





Police closed Highway 640 east of Montreal on Monday morning when a tractor-trailer crashed.

The heavy vehicle was making its way up an entrance ramp when it rolled over, spilling its load across the highway.

The crash happened on Highway 640 in the cloverleaf with Highway 40. Drivers heading north were diverted to Highway 40 east until the vehicle could be removed and its load was cleaned up.

Emergency officials could not say if the truck driver was hurt.