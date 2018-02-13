

CTV Montreal





One person was badly hurt Tuesday morning when a tractor trailer ran over a car on Highway 440 in Laval.

The incident happened around 11 a.m. and ended with the jackknifed trailer on top of a small car, with both vehicles on the median near Curé Labelle Ave.

The driver of the car was rushed to hospital and may not survive their injuries.

Police closed all lanes on the westbound highway, and the delays led to two other crashes near Chomedey Blvd. and Highway 15 as drivers tried to exit the highway and avoid a traffic jam.