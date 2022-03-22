18 Quebec companies to sponsor 1,000 Ukrainian families
A Montreal businessman of Ukrainian heritage announced Tuesday that 18 Quebec companies have agreed to sponsor up to 1,000 families affected by the crisis in Ukraine.
Eric Boyko, president, co-founder and CEO of Stingray, says the companies are ready to welcome up to 80 families each in the next few weeks.
He explains they will be in charge of helping the newcomers find work, housing and other means needed to sustain their livelihoods.
In return, the initiative will also help businesses meet their workforce needs.
In addition to Stingray, the companies taking part are are Alimentation Couche-Tard, National Bank of Canada, Bombardier, Broccolini, CAE, Coveo, Groupe HELIOS, Intelcom, JPMA Global, KPMG, Novacap, Plusgrade, Pomerleau, Produits forestiers Résolu, Trans-Pro Logistique, SAJO and 5N Plus.
Other companies interested in participating in the initiative can express their interest by contacting Stingray.
-- This report by The Canadian Press was first published in French on March 22, 2022.
