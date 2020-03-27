MONTREAL - Quebec now has 2,021 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of Friday afternoon and 10 more patients have died, provincial health officials announced.

That's up 392 from the 1,629 cases that were reported Thursday afternoon. There are now 18 deaths in Quebec linked to COVID-19, up from the eight that were reported 24 hours earlier.

There are now 141 COVID-19 patients in hospitals, health authorities announced, with 50 of them in intensive care.

There are 7,236 Quebecers awaiting test results, while 32,335 tests have come back negative.

There are 29 people who had been infected with COVID-19 who have now recovered.

Of the 2,021 confirmed cases in the province, 971 are in the Montreal area and 227 are in the Eastern Townships.



Quebec Premier Francois Legault, Health Minister Danielle McCann and Horacio Arruda, the province's national director of public health, are providing their daily COVID-19 update at a press conference in Quebec City.

Legault asked people in Montreal and the Eastern Townships - the regions with the largest number of cases in the province - to remain home and asked other Quebecers not to make any non-essential travel to those two regions.

However, Legault said while there are no plans yet to quarantine either region and prevent travel to or from them, his government is in talks with Montreal to assess whether it may be time for the city to declare a public health emergency there, as Quebec has done at the provincial level.

Quebec on Friday remained on a province-wide lockdown, with only essential businesses and services allowed to continue operations until April 13.

This is a developing news story that will be updated.