17 arrested in cross-regional methamphetamine crackdown: Quebec police

A major crackdown on methamphetamine production and trafficking across Quebec led to 17 arrests and the seizure of drugs, cash and guns.

In a press release, provincial police (SQ) said they investigated operations in Montreal, Gatineau, Trois-Rivières, Saguenay, Laval, Saint-Jérôme, Shawinigan, Longueuil, McMasterville, Terrebonne, Cleveland, Ste-Cécile-de-Whitton and Lavaltrie.

Those arrested -- 15 men and two women -- are scheduled to appear in court Tuesday to face an array of charges, including drug possession, trafficking and production, receiving stolen goods, conspiracy, and weapon possessing, among others.

The men are 29 to 72 years old, and the women are 40 to 55.

Searches related to the investigation led to the seizure of over a million methamphetamine tablets, 80 kilograms of methamphetamine ready for tableting, 8.6 kg of pure methamphetamine, 2 kg of cocaine, 1 kg of MDMA and 2,200 ectasy tabs.

In addition, police seized over $163,000 in cash, nine firearms (including eight handguns), two residences (one in Sainte-Sophie and one in Saint-Eustache) and 10 vehicles.

Drug production equipment was also confiscated.

The investigation was conducted by the Mauricie branch of the SQ's cross-regional squad (EMS).