15 to 25 cm of snow expected in Montreal by Saturday

Ready your shovels: the snow has started to fall in Montreal and surrounding areas, with 15 to 25 centimetres expected by Saturday afternoon.

Light and blowing snow is forecasted throughout the morning, with snowfall becoming heavier in the evening, according to Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC).

The temperature will hover around the 0 C mark throughout the day.

ECCC is cautioning drivers to be extra vigilant on the roads.

At least two vehicles veered into ditches before 8 a.m. Friday morning on Highway 15, one heading north and the other south.

Another vehicle drove into a ditch going west the Trans-Canada highway near Route Harwood.

As of around 8 a.m., there are no schools in Montreal reported closed for snow days.

A snowfall warning was issued early Friday morning for the Island of Montreal, Longueuil-Varennes, Laval and Châteauguay-La Prairie areas.