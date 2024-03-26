13 arrested as RCMP raids 'suspected criminal organization' in Montreal

The Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) says it has arrested 13 people as part of a "major operation" against a "suspected criminal organization" in Montreal.

"This investigation is targeting an alleged criminal organization that operates here in Montreal," said Charles Poirier, a spokesperson for the RCMP. "The infractions that are being investigated are cocaine trafficking, money laundering and illegal gambling."

Tuesday morning, 20 search warrants were executed in four businesses, 16 residences and two vehicles.

In a press release, the RCMP specified that one of the sites being searched is near Fleury Est and J.-J.-Gagnier streets in Montreal's Ahuntsic-Cartierville borough.

The RCMP says the searches are the result of an investigation by its Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit (CFSEU).

The Integrated Proceeds of Crime (IPOC), the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) and Montreal police (SPVM) are also involved in the investigation.

An RCMP mobile command post is also onsite.

Poirier says Tuesday's raids may lead to more search warrants and arrests.