12-year-old Logan Luge has filled a U-Haul to the brim with donations to help clothe and feed those living on the streets. It’s not exactly a routine Saturday for an elementary school student — even Luge’s friends were surprised he was doing it.

“Some of them think that I’m joking,” the Knowlton Academy student told CTV News.

Luge was compelled to help after seeing a Jan.10 news report about the death of a 74-year-old homeless man in Notre-Dame-de-Grace (NDG).

His mission started that night.

“I took out my sleigh and I went out to try and get some donations,” he explained.

Soon enough, “the whole house” was filled up with items, according to his mother Cynthia Royea.

For Luge, handing out the donations has been a “magical" experience.

“I really love seeing the smiles on their faces, and it’s really amazing.”

HELP NEEDED

Earlier this week, yet another homeless person was found dead in Montreal. The deaths of 74-year old John Symon and 64-year-old Stella have advocates calling for more resources.

“We don’t have enough places, we definitely don’t have enough places, and we need more. Especially right now with the extreme cold,” Neila Ben Ayed, women’s services director at Old Brewery Mission, told The Canadian Press on Friday.

For people like Sam Watts, help is always appreciated.

The CEO of Welcome Hall Mission says the best way to help is by contacting organizations who know exactly what is needed.

“There are other things that are needed, and this is where partnering up becomes helpful,” he said. “You can say ‘what do you need, what do you need today?’ And what we need today might be different from what we need a week from now.”