MONTREAL -- The family of a CHSLD worker whose husband died of COVID-19 will receive more than $110,000 raised by a union crowdfunding drive.

Amoti Furaha was working at a CHSLD operated by the western Montreal regional health authority where she was infected with the virus while caring for patients. She passed the virus onto her five children and husband, Desire Buna Ivara. Ivara cared for the couple's children while he was working on a doctoral thesis.

“It will not bring her husband back but this support can alleviate financial stress for the whole family, especially since Amoti is expecting a sixth child,” said Jonathan Deschamps, president of the Syndicat Canadien de la Fonction Publique chapter 2881. “We thank those who donated $5 as well as those who donated $1,000. More than 1,900 people contributed to this collection and we are very grateful to you.”

The fundraising drive will end on June 21.