

La presse canadienne





Montreal Public Health has given antibiotic to more than 100 people who they determined had close contact with a teenager who died of a meningococcal infection on Saturday.

People who have been in close contact with the 18-year-old before her death either lived under the same roof, had intimate contact with her or have been in direct contact with her respiratory secretions. Gestures such as hugging or sharing a drink or bottle with the young woman are not considered close contacts.

Montreal Public Health said laboratory tests confirmed that the bacterium involved in the death of the Marianopolis student was serogroup B meningococcal (MenB). The people in question are being given the vaccine to protect against that serogroup.

The Quebec Department of Health and Social Services explains that meningococcus is a bacterium found in a person's airways. An infection can cause serious complications such as meningitis and sepsis.

Meningococcal infection is most common in late winter and early spring. People who have concerns about their health or that of a loved one are encouraged to contact Info-Santé at 8-1-1.