100 more COVID-19 hospitalizations in Quebec, 26 new deaths

On Wednesday, Quebec public health officials reported a net rise of 100 hospitalizations for COVID-19 treatment in the province.

The Ministry of Health explains that 235 new patients were admitted to hospital for treatment and 135 were discharged, creating a new total of 2,381.

Intensive care unit numbers remain stable at 101.

There are 10,833 health-care workers absent from work for COVID-19-related reasons, such as awaiting test results or being in isolation or preventative withdrawal.

The province added 26 more coronavirus deaths, bringing that total since the start of the pandemic to 14,740.

NEW CASES

Out of 15,350 PCR tests conducted in the last 24 hours reported, 2,330 came back positive, which makes for a positivity rate of 14.5 per cent.

There were 926 more positive self-declared rapid tests reported.

The ministry is monitoring 1,090 COVID-19 outbreaks and 27,756 active cases.

On April 18, 18,025 samples were analyzed.

VACCINATION CAMPAIGN

Quebec health-care professionals administered 34,019 more vaccinations, including 33,663 in the past 24 hours.

The ministry reports that 54 per cent of eligible Quebecers have received their third dose of vaccine, 87 per cent are double-vaccinated and 91 per cent have one dose.

Quebec has not yet released data on fourth doses.

Since the vaccination campaign began, 19,171,992 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Quebec and 320,210 doses have been given to Quebecers outside of the province.