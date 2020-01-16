MONTREAL -- We may not have had a white Christmas in Montreal last month, but January sure seems to be picking up the slack.

Environment Canada on Friday issued a special weather statement for the Montreal-Laval region, saying that a low-pressure system is expected to bring another 10-15 cm of snow from Saturday afternoon into Sunday morning.

The statement comes as the city of Montreal is still in the midst of a snow-clearing operation to remove some 15 cm that fell during the weekend and early part of the week.

Heavy winds will also lead to blowing snow this weekend, according to Environment Canada, which notes that "accumulating snow and poor visibility will cause road conditions to deteriorate and make travel difficult."

A low pressure system will track across Southern Quebec and is expected to bring 10 to 15 centimetres of snow Saturday and Sunday.



Moderate to strong wind will cause blowing snow, especially over the St Lawrence Valley.#QCstormhttps://t.co/kPKzqTXfET pic.twitter.com/N3jU47sq3w — ECCC Weather Quebec (@ECCCWeatherQC) January 16, 2020

The news isn't all bad though for those who do brave the roads this weekend: the weather forecast has led Transports Quebec to cancel planned roadwork that would have closed the Highway 13/Highway 40 interchange this weekend.

That work has been postponed to the weekend of Jan. 24.