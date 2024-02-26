1 woman injured, man arrested after Montreal North stabbing

A 46-year-old woman is in hospital after a stabbing in Montreal North.

According to Montreal police (SPVM) spokesperson Véronique Dubuc, officers were outside their local station on Henri-Bourassa Boulevard, near Lacordaire Boulevard, when they noticed a woman walking towards them.

"They saw a woman with serious injuries to the upper body that appear to have been caused by a sharp object," she explained. "Police came to her aid."

According to information gathered by the officers, the woman had an argument with another person inside an apartment on Gervais Avenue near Industriel Boulevard when the alleged assault occurred.

The victim was transported to hospital, and her life is not considered to be in danger.

A 38-year-old man was arrested in connection with the incident.

A security perimeter has been set up at the scene to allow investigators and forensic technicians to canvass the area.