

The Canadian Press





Quebec provincial police confirmed a woman will be charged with murder in the case of a two-year-old child who was found dead in central Quebec on Friday.

The child was found without a pulse and in cardiac arrest at about 9 p.m. Friday in an apartment in Becancour, about halfway between Montreal and Quebec City.

The toddler was taken to hospital but later died.

The 39-year-old woman was present in the apartment and was taken to hospital. Originally, a Surete du Quebec spokesperson classified her as an important witness.

The woman will appear in the Trois-Rivieres courthouse on Tuesday.

Police declined to clarify the relationship between the woman and the child.