

CTV Montreal





Montrealers were given another chance to pay their respects to Canada’s veterans on Sunday, with two belated Remembrance Day ceremonies scheduled on the island.

In Westmount, a commemorative service was held at 2:00 p.m. at the cenotaph next to city hall.

In NDG, a commemoration is scheduled for 3:00 p.m. at the cenotaph at Vimy Place in NDG Park.

Cote-des-Neiges-NDG mayor-elect Sue Montgomery and outgoing mayor Russell Copeman are both set to attend, along with members of the local Royal Canadian Legion.