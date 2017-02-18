

The Associated Press





Vermont Republican Gov. Phil Scott is emphasizing the importance of Vermont-Quebec relations after his first visit to Quebec City as governor to meet Canadian leaders.

Scott said at a Friday news conference that the week's trip was mainly to establish relationships with Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard and other Quebec officials and businesspeople. Five of Scott's cabinet members also met with their Canadian counterparts.

Trade across the Vermont-Quebec border generates about $5 billion a year, making Quebec Vermont's largest trading partner. Some of Vermont's electricity is provided by Hydro-Quebec, which is owned by Quebec's government. He says his administration is interested in positioning Vermont as a conduit between "energy-rich" Quebec and population centres like New York and Boston.