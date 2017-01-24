

CTV Montreal





Urgences Santé ambulance technicians are planning to begin a strike in February.

Paramedics, ambulance dispatchers and other emergency healthcare personnel first delivered a strike notice to their employers in early December.

Now the Canadian Press says the 1,100 drivers for Urgences Santé, represented by the CSN, are planning to take strike action as of Feb. 5.

Because these jobs are considered crucial by the government, the ability to strike is limited and essential services must be maintained.

The tribunal that determines essential service levels has been notified.

Last week Urgences Santé technicians began wearing camouflage pants to protest delays in contract talks.

They have been without a contract since March 2015.

Technicians said they often have to stay 30 to 45 minutes after their shifts without compensation, and that they believe there are too few ambulances on the road, leading to service delays.