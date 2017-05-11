

The Canadian Press





Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Quebec Premier Philippe Couillard are urging Canadians to dig deep and contribute to the relief effort for flood victims in Ontario and Quebec.

The two leaders took to the skies over Gatineau this morning to survey the devastation in western Quebec wrought by recent heavy rainfall and an overflowing Ottawa River.

Couillard is acknowledging frustration in his province with the financial help that's been made available, saying Quebec is taking another look at the terms and the limits of its assistance program.

He says $800,000 has already been distributed, with more to come from the province and the Red Cross.

Trudeau says the federal government has contributed $1 million to the Red Cross, and has assistance programs in place to assist flood victims.

He also says that as climate change continues to be a serious threat, Canadians need to be prepared to deal more often with severe weather disasters.