Tories announce candidate Jimmy Yu in Saint-Laurent riding
CTV Montreal
Published Tuesday, March 7, 2017 9:49PM EST
Last Updated Tuesday, March 7, 2017 9:50PM EST
The Conservative Party of Canada announced their candidate for the upcoming by-election in the Saint-Laurent riding Tuesday night.
Jimmy Yu will run for the Conservative seat in the by-election on April 3.
His second campaign, Yu was the conservative candidate for St-Laurent in the 2015 general election.
He is currently the director general of the Chinese Association of Commerce and Restaurants in Quebec.
The winner of the Saint-Laurent by-election will replace Stephane Dion, who accepted Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's offer to be Canada's ambassador to the European Union and Germany after being shuffled out of a cabinet position early this year.