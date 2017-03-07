

The Conservative Party of Canada announced their candidate for the upcoming by-election in the Saint-Laurent riding Tuesday night.



Jimmy Yu will run for the Conservative seat in the by-election on April 3.



His second campaign, Yu was the conservative candidate for St-Laurent in the 2015 general election.



He is currently the director general of the Chinese Association of Commerce and Restaurants in Quebec.



The winner of the Saint-Laurent by-election will replace Stephane Dion, who accepted Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's offer to be Canada's ambassador to the European Union and Germany after being shuffled out of a cabinet position early this year.