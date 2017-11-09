

CTV Montreal





Tony Accurso began testifying Thursday at his trial for fraud and rigging contracts for municipal construction projects.

The former construction magnate is accused of taking part in a criminal scheme masterminded by former Laval mayor Gilles Vaillancourt to rig contracts in exchange for kickbacks.

Defence lawyer Marc Labelle said Monday that Accurso was not involved in the day-to-day operations of his companies, Louisbourg Construction and Simard-Beaudry, and instead concentrated on international contracts.

Accurso is expected to say that the presidents of the companies, Giuseppe 'Joseph' Molluso -- who was a co-accused in this case -- and Frank Minicucci -- who is accused of fraud in another case, were responsible for bribing politicians in exchange for contracts.

Labelle also plans to challenge the testimony of Marc Gendron, who said in court that Accurso handed him $200,000 to give to Vaillancourt.

Accurso is the only one of the 37 accused who is on trial for these crimes.

Three of the men accused have died since charges were laid in 2013, and 27 pleaded guilty including Vaillancourt. Seven of the accused men had their cases stayed due to unreasonable delays.