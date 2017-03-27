

Three people are dead following a crash northeast of Quebec City on Monday evening.

Police say the three women -- two in their 20s and one in her 50s -- died after the driver of one car lost control of the vehicle on a highway near Beaupre, Que., and caused a collision with two other vehicles.

The unidentified women were in the same car.

The crash at about 6:30 p.m. also left a man in his 50s with non-life threatening injuries.

Another man involved in the accident was uninjured.